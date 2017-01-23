NC driver held after Gardner police find gun in his sock

GARDNER - A North Carolina man faces weapons and drug charges after he was stopped and found to be driving with a revoked license. Devan Alford, 26, of Fayetteville allegedly had concealed a gun in his sock, which was discovered only when he was being booked. Police said they found drugs in his pockets after pulling him over, but the pistol didn't come to light until the suspect was taken to the police station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.