More churches reaching out to drug abusers to stem spread of HIV, hepatitis C

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. >> When Gov. Pat McCrory signed legislation in July legalizing syringe exchange programs in North Carolina, James Sizemore rejoiced. The pastor of a small church, Sizemore had - with the tacit approval of some, but not all, local law enforcement - been offering clean syringes to drug users to help them avoid contracting HIV and hepatitis C. Now he could do so without fear of arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.