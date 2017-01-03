More churches reaching out to drug abusers to stem spread of HIV, hepatitis C
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. >> When Gov. Pat McCrory signed legislation in July legalizing syringe exchange programs in North Carolina, James Sizemore rejoiced. The pastor of a small church, Sizemore had - with the tacit approval of some, but not all, local law enforcement - been offering clean syringes to drug users to help them avoid contracting HIV and hepatitis C. Now he could do so without fear of arrest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|13 hr
|GJ Costanzo
|9
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Mon
|Former First Group
|4
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Mon
|Former First Group
|654
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|Murph
|11
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|Dec 28
|Seamus
|1
|southeners suck (May '10)
|Dec 26
|dee
|24
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC