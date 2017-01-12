Many Churches Now Offer Syringe Excha...

Many Churches Now Offer Syringe Exchange, Harm Reduction Programs

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: POZ

Churches and other faith-based organizations across the United States have increasingly begun operating their own syringe exchange programs and reaching out to local injection drug users with harm reduction services. The judgment-free programs - currently located in cities such as Seattle, Albany, Cincinnati and Fayetteville, North Carolina - aim to build trust with those affected by heroin and prescription painkiller addiction and help stem the tide of overdoses, HIV and hepatitis C virus in their communities, Kaiser Health News reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Thu Will Dockery 14
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Jan 9 Former First Group 4
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Jan 9 Former First Group 654
Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12) Dec 28 Murph 11
News Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi... Dec 28 Seamus 1
southeners suck (May '10) Dec 26 dee 24
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Dec 16 Hmm 39
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,363 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC