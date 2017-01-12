Many Churches Now Offer Syringe Exchange, Harm Reduction Programs

Churches and other faith-based organizations across the United States have increasingly begun operating their own syringe exchange programs and reaching out to local injection drug users with harm reduction services. The judgment-free programs - currently located in cities such as Seattle, Albany, Cincinnati and Fayetteville, North Carolina - aim to build trust with those affected by heroin and prescription painkiller addiction and help stem the tide of overdoses, HIV and hepatitis C virus in their communities, Kaiser Health News reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.