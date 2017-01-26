Man exiting Fayetteville city bus struck by car, injured
Fayetteville police said that a pedestrian exited a city bus and was attempting to cross Murchison Road near Bullock Street when they were struck by a vehicle traveling south at about 4:40 p.m. The pedestrian was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan 20
|Northern fence
|4
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Nobody
|656
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan 16
|MLK eh
|1
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|Jan 12
|Will Dockery
|14
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Jan 9
|Former First Group
|4
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|Murph
|11
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|Dec 28
|Seamus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC