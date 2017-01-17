Lumberton man arrested in 2015 Charlotte shooting death
Charlotte police spokesman Keith Trietley said in a statement that 28-year-old Robert Lewis Daniels Jr. was arrested in Fayetteville on Thursday by Cumberland County sheriff's deputies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|1 hr
|Northern fence
|4
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Wed
|Nobody
|656
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan 16
|MLK eh
|1
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|Jan 12
|Will Dockery
|14
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Jan 9
|Former First Group
|4
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|Murph
|11
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|Dec 28
|Seamus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC