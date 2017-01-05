Join our tour of the worst Republican...

Join our tour of the worst Republican gerrymanders, with North Carolina's 19th state Senate District

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Swing State Project

Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes.But according... We're taking a tour of the most outrageous Republican gerrymanders in the nation. Read why in our introductory post , and click here for the full series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... 9 hr Will Dockery 1
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills 17 hr Former First Group 4
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) 17 hr Former First Group 654
Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12) Dec 28 Murph 11
News Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi... Dec 28 Seamus 1
southeners suck (May '10) Dec 26 dee 24
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Dec 16 Hmm 39
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,987 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,080

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC