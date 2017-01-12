Jay Evensen: Slaves are cheaper than ...

Jay Evensen: Slaves are cheaper than ever, but this expert remains optimistic

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Deseret News

That's not easy when your life's work revolves around the modern plague of human slavery, a plague that constantly trickles like melting snow into the shadows of contemporary society, even in Utah. A professor of contemporary slavery at Britain's University of Nottingham, Bales is perhaps the world's foremost expert on the subject.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Jan 12 Will Dockery 14
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills Jan 9 Former First Group 4
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Jan 9 Former First Group 654
Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12) Dec 28 Murph 11
News Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi... Dec 28 Seamus 1
southeners suck (May '10) Dec 26 dee 24
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Dec 16 Hmm 39
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,978 • Total comments across all topics: 277,917,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC