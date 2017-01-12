International Soul/Jazz Recording Art...

International Soul/Jazz Recording Artist Frank McComb To Perform In The Carolinas

Friday Jan 13 Read more: PRLog US Entertainment

Jan. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Chaye Alexander is pleased to present "A Night of Music with Frank McComb" in North Carolina and South Carolina. These shows offer an up close and personal experience with the man who has collaborated with many renowned music professionals including, Prince, Will Smith, Chaka Khan, Najee, Branford Marsalis, George Duke, Phyllis Hyman, Lalah Hathaway, Fred Hammond, and Patrice Rushen, to name a few.

