Fort Bragg soldiers assess neighborhoods, make recommendations to city leaders
Three dozen Fort Bragg soldiers spread out across several Fayetteville neighborhoods in December, cataloging data on blighted properties, neighborhood risks and community concerns. For the soldiers from the 96th Civil Affairs Battalion, the exercise represented real world experience to help prepare them for possible deployments overseas.
