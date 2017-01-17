FEMA closing Cumberland center on Thursday -
The Disaster Recovery Center in Cumberland County will close Thursday at 6 p.m., but the one in Lumberton will continue operating. The one that will close is located at Cumberland County Department of Social Services at 1225 Ramsey St. in Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Jan 20
|Northern fence
|4
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Jan 18
|Nobody
|656
|13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char...
|Jan 16
|MLK eh
|1
|Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M...
|Jan 12
|Will Dockery
|14
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Jan 9
|Former First Group
|4
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|Murph
|11
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|Dec 28
|Seamus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC