Fayetteville teacher dies after collapsing at school
Officials with the Cumberland Country Schools system say a middle-school teacher has died after collapsing in front of faculty members. The Fayetteville Observer reports system spokeswoman Renarta Moyd identified the teacher as 27-year-old sixth-grade math and science teacher James Pietrowski Superintendent Frank Till Jr. said Pietrowski wasn't teaching class when he collapsed Tuesday at Max Abbott Middle School, and there were no students around.
