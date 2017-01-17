Fayetteville men charged with statutory rape of 14-year-old

Authorities said that Isaac Byron Farmer, 22, of the 1800 block of Broadell Drive and Kylan Tyler Gillis, 22, of the 100 block of Tangelwood Drive, were charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and indecent liberties with a child. Police said both Farmer and Gillis were acquaintances of the victim, who was 14 at the time of the incident.

