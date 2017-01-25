Disaster Recovery Centers in Cumberland, Edgecombe and Robeson...
The Cumberland County recovery center in Fayetteville was previously scheduled to close on Jan. 26. However, due to increased activity, the center will remain open until Thursday, Feb. 2. You can still get help after the centers close by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for voice, 711 and Video Relay Service. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY , call 800-462-7585 .
