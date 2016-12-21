Commissioners to choose next Cumberland County sheriff
Sheriff Earl "Moose" Butler announced his retirement in November, and his last day was Dec. 31. The 79-year-old Butler served as the county's sheriff for 22 years. Butler recommended Chief Deputy Ennis Wright, a Fayetteville native and Army veteran, to fill the position for the rest of the term, which ends in 2018.
