City endorses naming U.S. 64 after King

Saturday Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

One of Rocky Mount's most traveled roads will soon bear the name of civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The Rocky Mount City Council on Wednesday approved a resolution supporting the renaming of a section of U.S. 64 to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

