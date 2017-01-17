Beasley Media Group Fayetteville, NC, Expands Duties For WZFX PD Tap Money To Wuks

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has epanded PD TAP MONEY's role in the company's FAYETTEVILLE, NC, cluster from his current role as PD for Urban WZFX . He will broaden his duties to oversee both of FAYETTEVILLE's urban stations, WZFX and Urban AC WUKS Commented BEASLEY Market Manager ERIKA BEASLEY: "TAP's been with BEASLEY in FAYETTEVILLE for two years and has had tremendous success on WZFX, both with ratings and sales integration.

