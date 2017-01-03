Bat attack leads to attempted murder charge for Fayetteville man
Xavius Rashaad Whittington, of the 4400 block of Briton Circle, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|BigJohn
|653
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Sat
|JeanClaudeVanDam
|3
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|Murph
|11
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|Dec 28
|Seamus
|1
|southeners suck (May '10)
|Dec 26
|dee
|24
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC