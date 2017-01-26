Attorney says lawsuit will be dropped if board members admit collusion - 9:56 am updated:
The lead attorney in a lawsuit against six members of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education says the plaintiffs would be willing to settle the case if the board members would admit they broke North Carolina's open meetings law. Former Superior Court Judge Gary Locklear, one of three attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said today the plaintiffs would drop the lawsuit if the six board members who voted to make a superintendent change without informing the public would admit to conspiring to do so outside of a regular meeting, in breach of North Carolina law.
