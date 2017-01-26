Attorney says lawsuit will be dropped...

Attorney says lawsuit will be dropped if board members admit collusion - 9:56 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Robesonian

The lead attorney in a lawsuit against six members of the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education says the plaintiffs would be willing to settle the case if the board members would admit they broke North Carolina's open meetings law. Former Superior Court Judge Gary Locklear, one of three attorneys representing the plaintiffs, said today the plaintiffs would drop the lawsuit if the six board members who voted to make a superintendent change without informing the public would admit to conspiring to do so outside of a regular meeting, in breach of North Carolina law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
what mc? (Sep '12) 6 hr The Original Cracker 22
Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills 23 hr LOLWG 5
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Jan 20 Northern fence 4
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) Jan 18 Nobody 656
News 13 MLK Day Celebrations and Observances in Char... Jan 16 MLK eh 1
News Charlotte Lit celebrates centennial of Carson M... Jan 12 Will Dockery 14
Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12) Dec '16 Murph 11
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,369 • Total comments across all topics: 278,372,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC