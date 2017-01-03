Area under winter storm warning

Burlington began salting roads Thursday morning and was working on a plan to bring staff from other departments to assist with snow removal, Public Information Officer Rachel Kelly said. The county is under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Saturday, meaning a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Cumberland County was issued at January 05 at 9:14PM EST

