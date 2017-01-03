Area under winter storm warning
Burlington began salting roads Thursday morning and was working on a plan to bring staff from other departments to assist with snow removal, Public Information Officer Rachel Kelly said. The county is under a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Saturday, meaning a potential for significant snow, sleet or ice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burlington Times News.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|Dec 28
|Kevin B
|2
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 28
|Murph
|11
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|Dec 28
|Seamus
|1
|southeners suck (May '10)
|Dec 26
|dee
|24
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Dec 25
|Chuck B
|651
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC