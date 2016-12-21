'We're a significant presence:' General updates Fort Bragg troops on Islamic State fight
Army Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend walks along with Secretary of Defense Ash Carter during their visit to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Complex, Oct. 23, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Fri
|Chris
|650
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|1-38CAV-S6
|10
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16)
|Dec 10
|Guess_Who
|11
|Fallujah vets MC
|Dec 10
|Nobody
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC