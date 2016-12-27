Violence strikes malls across U.S. on day after Christmas
Some in the United States took Canada's Boxing Day, which has nothing to do with boxing, somewhat literally on Monday, getting into fights and causing disturbances at roughly a dozen malls across the country. Police report teenagers at several malls across the U.S., from Arizona to North Carolina, started fights that grew to include several people and drew hundreds of spectators in some cases, causing several malls to be closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Murph
|11
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|4 hr
|Brother in Hope M...
|1
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|12 hr
|Seamus
|1
|southeners suck (May '10)
|Mon
|dee
|24
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Sun
|Chuck B
|651
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC