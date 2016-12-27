Violence strikes malls across U.S. on...

Violence strikes malls across U.S. on day after Christmas

Some in the United States took Canada's Boxing Day, which has nothing to do with boxing, somewhat literally on Monday, getting into fights and causing disturbances at roughly a dozen malls across the country. Police report teenagers at several malls across the U.S., from Arizona to North Carolina, started fights that grew to include several people and drew hundreds of spectators in some cases, causing several malls to be closed.

