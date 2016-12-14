Trump is courting trouble with China, Russia - and endangering global peace
To anyone weary of 15 years of inconclusive war, Donald Trump 's recent foreign policy speech offered heartening words. He thinks the United States should stop pursuing regime change abroad and start fixing its own problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Chris
|650
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|1-38CAV-S6
|10
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16)
|Dec 10
|Guess_Who
|11
|Fallujah vets MC
|Dec 10
|Nobody
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC