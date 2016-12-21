Suspended sentence for man accused of assault at Trump rally
A man accused of hitting a protester at a Donald Trump rally in North Carolina has received a 30-day suspended sentence and 12 months of unsupervised probation. Local media outlets report 79-year-old John Franklin McGraw of Linden pleaded no contest on Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of assault and battery and disorderly conduct.
