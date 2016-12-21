Shoppers flee as North Carolina mall ...

Shoppers flee as North Carolina mall evacuated after fight

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) 21 hr Chuck B 651
Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12) Dec 16 1-38CAV-S6 10
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Dec 16 Hmm 39
Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr... Dec 15 Keith 1
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Dec 12 Dee Dee Dee 3
Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16) Dec 10 Guess_Who 11
Fallujah vets MC Dec 10 Nobody 6
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,966 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,943

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC