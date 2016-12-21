Police: Maryland murder suspect may be in Fayetteville
Authorities believe a man wanted in connection with a November murder in Maryland may be staying with family in Fayetteville. Fayetteville police said Dante Terrell Garrison, 18, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a handgun in connection with an incident that occurred in Baltimore on Nov. 7. Garrison is also a suspect in a recent larceny from the J and J Fast Mart at 5001 Bragg Boulevard, police said.
