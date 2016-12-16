Man reconciles with Trump supporter w...

Man reconciles with Trump supporter who punched him at rally

Friday Dec 16

A Donald Trump supporter who punched a protester in the face at a rally earlier this year apologized and shook hands with the victim during a court hearing earlier this week. James Franklin McGraw was charged in March after online videos showed him sucker-punching Rakeem Jones in the face at an event in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

