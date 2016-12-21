Man killed in tanker wreck -
Pieces of the mangled wreckage of a tanker that was hauling waste could be seen just off Boykin Bridge Road Thursday, the remains of Wednesday's fatal wreck. The wreck near Boykin Lake, which claimed the life of Faison resident Tony Weeks, required hours of cleanup due to the spillage of diesel fuel and waste.
