Over the weekend, the INDY reported on state representative Michael Speciale's comments about the hundreds of people who crammed into the legislative building last week in protest of the surprise fourth special session. Specifically, this comment, which the New Bern Republican posted on Facebook Friday: "A group of malcontent thugs who are likely paid and bussed in to disrupt the business of those who represent the people detracts from the ability of the peoples [sic] government to effectively do their [sic] jobs."

