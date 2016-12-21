J. Cole's Manager & Dreamville President Ibrahim 'Ib' Hamad Talks...

Just two weeks after J. Cole announced and released his fourth studio effort 4 Your Eyez Only , J. Cole has topped the Billboard 200 for the fourth time while all 10 tracks have hit the Hot 100 . He also landed the third-highest debut of 2016 on the heels of Drake 's Views and Beyonce 's Lemonade, earning 492,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Dec. 15. On his latest offering, the Fayetteville, North Carolina, rapper stretches his range, singing on songs like the emotional opener "For Whom the Bell Tolls," while weaving together bars based on personal experiences mixed with tales from a drug dealer who dies at the hands of the streets.

