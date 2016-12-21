Inmate escapes custody during altercation with Cumberland deputy
He was in custody for robbery with a dangerous weapon. Authorities said the male inmate took a taser and stole a green Buick van during the incident, which happened at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center on Owen Drive in Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Chris
|650
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|1-38CAV-S6
|10
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16)
|Dec 10
|Guess_Who
|11
|Fallujah vets MC
|Dec 10
|Nobody
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC