Henry Rollins: I Hate to Break It to ...

Henry Rollins: I Hate to Break It to You but Yes, Trump's Your President

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: LA Weekly

On my way to the venue, I listened to the president-elect make his "thank you" speech in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The crowd-pleasing mountain of opaque promises drew massive applause.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09) 15 hr Chris 650
Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12) Dec 16 1-38CAV-S6 10
why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10) Dec 16 Hmm 39
Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr... Dec 15 Keith 1
News OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us Dec 12 Dee Dee Dee 3
Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16) Dec 10 Guess_Who 11
Fallujah vets MC Dec 10 Nobody 6
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Fayetteville, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,064 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,394

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC