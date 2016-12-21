Health Exchange enrollment surges in North Carolina

More than 100,000 people in the Triangle have signed up for Affordable Care Act plans through HealthCare.gov as of Dec. 19, according to data released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services . The data was collected from the first open enrollment day of Nov. 1 till Dec. 19. The open enrollment period for 2017 Affordable Care Act plans, which is also known as Obamacare, was extended until Jan. 31. In total, 103,707 people in the Raleigh-Durham area -- which includes Fayetteville according to CMS -- have signed up for coverage.

