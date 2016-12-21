Health Exchange enrollment surges in North Carolina
More than 100,000 people in the Triangle have signed up for Affordable Care Act plans through HealthCare.gov as of Dec. 19, according to data released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services . The data was collected from the first open enrollment day of Nov. 1 till Dec. 19. The open enrollment period for 2017 Affordable Care Act plans, which is also known as Obamacare, was extended until Jan. 31. In total, 103,707 people in the Raleigh-Durham area -- which includes Fayetteville according to CMS -- have signed up for coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|2 hr
|Chuck B
|651
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|1-38CAV-S6
|10
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16)
|Dec 10
|Guess_Who
|11
|Fallujah vets MC
|Dec 10
|Nobody
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC