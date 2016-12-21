Fayetteville bar, bartenders under fire in connection to fatal DWI crash
He left the bar and crashed into Bradley Oxendine, 28, on Perdue Drive. Oxendine died from his injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mud Sharks at Golds Gym in Hope Mills
|22 hr
|Kevin B
|2
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Wed
|Murph
|11
|Judge lifts execution stay for ex-soldier in mi...
|Wed
|Seamus
|1
|southeners suck (May '10)
|Dec 26
|dee
|24
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|Dec 25
|Chuck B
|651
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC