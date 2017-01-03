Fayettevill incubator get $10,000 grant - 8:53 am updated:
The Center for Economic Empowerment and Development recently received a $10,000 grant from the Atlantic Coast Pipeline Community Investment Program to support the center's training station. "We are excited to share with our partners, like the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, our vision for creating successful entrepreneurship opportunities with the culinary and agricultural business hub," Center Executive Director Suzy Hrabovsky said.
