Family of the Year: Fort Bragg honors Nettleton High School alumni
Spc. Coy "Trey" Hill III, his wife, Mary Kaitlyn Hill, and their 1-year-old son, Coy IV, were nominated for the award based on their volunteer work with youth at First Church of Fayetteville, North Carolina. "When they have youth services or meetings, we'll go up and help them to keep the kids from going too crazy," 21-year-old Trey said Monday at his grandparents' home in Amory.
