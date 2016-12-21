Cumberland County police investigate body found inside burned vehicle
Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputies were assisting the fire department with the fire around 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Gateway Drive and Manning Circle in Fayetteville, police said. Once firefighters had the fire under control, police found the burned body inside the vehicle.
