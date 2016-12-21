Cumberland County deputy shoots dogs ...

Cumberland County deputy shoots dogs after parking lot attack

A sheriff's deputy shot and killed two dogs after Fayetteville police say the canines attacked two people in the parking lot of a Home Depot. The Fayetteville Observer reports Fayetteville police spokesman Officer Shawn Strepay says the Labrador retrievers attacked a Home Depot manager and another woman, nearly dragging her to the ground on Friday.

