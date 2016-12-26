At least six other malls around country evacuated too

Reports of mall disturbances light up social media Panicked shoppers flee some shopping hubs. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://usat.ly/2iyn9Y8 People wait in line for NJ Transit buses after the Jersey Gardens Mall was evacuated on one of the busiest days of the year after a fight broke out Dec. 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.