Additional sex offense charges filed ...

Additional sex offense charges filed against former Fayetteville high school coach

Scott, 50, of the 2300 block of Vestal Avenue, was originally charged in May with two counts of statutory sex offense with a child in connection with an alleged assault of a 14-year-old boy at Scott's home. The most recent charges consist of two counts of indecent liberties with a child, but police said they are also investigating dozens of new allegations of abuse , some of which date to the 1990s.

