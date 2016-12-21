$2,000 donation tops 13 new gifts - 7:49 am updated:
Joseph Martin, the president of the Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Club, presents Donnie Douglas, editor of The Robesonian, with a $750 check for The Empty Stocking Fund. The money will be enough for Christmas for 15 needy children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fayetteville Motorcycle Clubs? (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Chris
|650
|Ft Bragg Battallion Commander Tisdale Probaby H... (Jun '12)
|Dec 16
|1-38CAV-S6
|10
|why are the brutal squad hells angels so fat an... (Jan '10)
|Dec 16
|Hmm
|39
|Power Moves will be providing free meals on Chr...
|Dec 15
|Keith
|1
|OPINION: U.S. election holds lessons for us
|Dec 12
|Dee Dee Dee
|3
|Welcome Mongols MC (Jun '16)
|Dec 10
|Guess_Who
|11
|Fallujah vets MC
|Dec 10
|Nobody
|6
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC