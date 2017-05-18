Three suspected burglars dead car crash pond police chase

Top Republicans turn on Trump: Paul Ryan calls for a 'full explanation' of what happened during Russian Oval Office meeting while Senate Foreign Relations Chair tells White House to halt its 'downward spiral' Three 'burglars' are killed after crashing their car into a pond during a high-speed police chase after 'robbing a Sprint store' Latin Kings gang member is sentenced to 49 years after stabbing beating his transgender girlfriend to death with a hammer The men and their getaway driver were involved in a high-speed car chase with police that lasted five miles, before their car collided with another car Three men are dead after their car flipped upside down, into a pond, while trying to flee from police during a high-speed chase after allegedly burglarizing a cellphone store in Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.