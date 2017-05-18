3 killed after car goes into pond following police chase
Police say three people were killed Monday morning after a car went into a pond in Clayton County after a police chase. A spokesperson with Clayton County police say they were told around 4:30 a.m. that the Fayette County Sheriff's Office was chasing a vehicle after a burglary in Fayetteville.
