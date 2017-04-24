Construction Worker Killed In Fall At Pinewood Atlanta Studios
A construction worker has been killed at Pinewood Atlanta Studios in Fayetteville, GA outside Atlanta. The incident occurred around 11 AM local time Tuesday, according to Atlanta station WSB-TV 2. Capt.
