Rick Ross Appears In Court Over Pistol Whipping; Trial Set For May
Hip-Hop star Rick Ross may be celebrating the success of his new release Rather You Than Me , but he's also facing the music in his kidnapping and assault trial. Rozay is accused of assaulting his groundskeeper, whom the rapper accused of having a cocaine fueled party in a guesthouse on his sprawling, Fayetteville, Georgia estate.
