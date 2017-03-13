Fayette County 25 Mins Ago Attempted ...

Fayette County 25 Mins Ago Attempted robbery at Kroger leads to police chase on I-85

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07) Feb '17 Candidate Phart 94
Lost weenie dog Feb '17 uss liberty 2
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08) Dec '16 Mz_bliss 83
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
Edward Ray Sharpe Jr (Feb '13) Oct '16 Sick of it all 12
Review: ATP Global Auto Sales (Aug '11) Oct '16 TaimeDowne 34
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Aug '07) Oct '16 prior inmate cell... 262
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Fayette County was issued at March 17 at 3:36AM EDT

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Fayetteville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,608,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC