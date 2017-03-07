A quilt with a consciencePosted on Tue. Mar 7th, 2017
Children at the Blanchard Valley Center school examine the quilt made by Jeanne Hewell-Chambers of Fayetteville, Georgia, from the squares they made and submitted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bow Wow, Omarion, others team for holiday tour (Dec '05)
|Mar 19
|THE TRUTH
|608
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb '17
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Lost weenie dog
|Feb '17
|uss liberty
|2
|Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08)
|Dec '16
|Mz_bliss
|83
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
|Edward Ray Sharpe Jr (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick of it all
|12
|Review: ATP Global Auto Sales (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|TaimeDowne
|34
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC