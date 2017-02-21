Get Cast in 'Avengers: Infinity War' ...

Get Cast in 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 4 More Film Gigs

This week's roundup of casting notices is all about movie magic! We have five film opportunities including Marvel's upcoming "Avengers" installment, a Matthew McConaughey-starring project, and more fantastic gigs! "AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR" Casting is underway for a female performer aged 2139 to serve as a body double in Marvel's upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War." The Caucasian actor will be needed for a shoot scheduled for this May in Fayetteville, Georgia and will be compensated $125 per 10 hours of work.

