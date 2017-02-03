Florida college promotes polyamory as ethical alternative to cheating during annual a Sex Weeka
A Florida college will feature a lecture during its annual "Sex Week" in early March that will promote polyamory as an "ethical alternative to cheating," Campus Reform reported Wednesday. The University of North Florida will play host to a workshop - sponsored by the Fayetteville, Georgia-based Relationship Equality Foundation - titled "Polyamory vs. Cheating: Lessons from a Former Serial Monogamist," Campus Reform said.
