Florida college promotes polyamory as...

Florida college promotes polyamory as ethical alternative to cheating during annual a Sex Weeka

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Washington Times

A Florida college will feature a lecture during its annual "Sex Week" in early March that will promote polyamory as an "ethical alternative to cheating," Campus Reform reported Wednesday. The University of North Florida will play host to a workshop - sponsored by the Fayetteville, Georgia-based Relationship Equality Foundation - titled "Polyamory vs. Cheating: Lessons from a Former Serial Monogamist," Campus Reform said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lost weenie dog Feb 1 uss liberty 2
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08) Dec '16 Mz_bliss 83
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
Edward Ray Sharpe Jr (Feb '13) Oct '16 Sick of it all 12
Review: ATP Global Auto Sales (Aug '11) Oct '16 TaimeDowne 34
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Aug '07) Oct '16 prior inmate cell... 262
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Nov '07) Oct '16 CJC 53
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Fayetteville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,782 • Total comments across all topics: 278,592,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC