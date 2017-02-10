Ferguson to host veterans workshop
U.S. District 3 Rep. Congressman Drew Ferguson is hosting a Veterans Information Workshop, Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at American Legion Cabin, 180 Glynn St., Fayetteville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fayetteville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 6
|Candidate Phart
|94
|Lost weenie dog
|Feb 1
|uss liberty
|2
|Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08)
|Dec '16
|Mz_bliss
|83
|Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07)
|Nov '16
|Jessie
|108
|Edward Ray Sharpe Jr (Feb '13)
|Oct '16
|Sick of it all
|12
|Review: ATP Global Auto Sales (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|TaimeDowne
|34
|Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Aug '07)
|Oct '16
|prior inmate cell...
|262
Find what you want!
Search Fayetteville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC