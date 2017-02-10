Ferguson to host veterans workshop

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Griffin Daily News

U.S. District 3 Rep. Congressman Drew Ferguson is hosting a Veterans Information Workshop, Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at American Legion Cabin, 180 Glynn St., Fayetteville.

