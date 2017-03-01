Fayette County 23 Mins Ago Family fig...

Fayette County 23 Mins Ago Family fighting for expensive drug to help son's condition

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 23 Read more: WSB-TV

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - The FDA approved a drug that could help a local boy struggling with a debilitating disease, but his family says months later they still haven't received it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fayetteville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dude, What? - Transgendered Candidate Called A ... (Nov '07) Feb 6 Candidate Phart 94
Lost weenie dog Feb '17 uss liberty 2
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Jan '08) Dec '16 Mz_bliss 83
News Sex Offender Takes Law To Court (Jun '07) Nov '16 Jessie 108
Edward Ray Sharpe Jr (Feb '13) Oct '16 Sick of it all 12
Review: ATP Global Auto Sales (Aug '11) Oct '16 TaimeDowne 34
News Georgia - Inmates Complain of Treatment at Clay... (Aug '07) Oct '16 prior inmate cell... 262
See all Fayetteville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fayetteville Forum Now

Fayetteville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fayetteville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fayetteville, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,017 • Total comments across all topics: 279,354,163

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC